Uvalde officer found not guilty over police response in deadly school shooting
- Former Uvalde school police officer Adrian Gonzales has been acquitted of charges related to the 2022 Robb Elementary School shooting in Texas.
- Gonzales, 52, was cleared of 29 child endangerment charges on Wednesday evening after nearly a three-week trial.
- The charges stemmed from his alleged failure to confront the gunman who murdered 19 children and two teachers.
- The shooting occurred on May 24, 2022, when 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire at the Texas school.
- Police took over an hour to enter the classroom and neutralize the gunman, ending the attack.