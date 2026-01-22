Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Seventh Venezuela-linked oil tanker seized by US in new video

US seizes seventh oil tanker linked to Venezuela
  • The US military apprehended a Venezuela-linked tanker, the Motor Vessel Sagitta, on Tuesday, 20 January, marking the seventh such incident.
  • The US Southern Command released video footage showing troops landing on the Liberian-flagged vessel, which is managed by a Hong Kong company.
  • Officials stated the apprehension occurred 'without incident' and was due to the tanker operating in defiance of sanctions.
  • The vessel was violating a quarantine of sanctioned vessels in the Caribbean established by Donald Trump.
  • This action is part of a month-long campaign by the US president to disrupt Venezuela's oil shipments.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in