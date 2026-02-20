Why Supreme Court ruling doesn’t mean the end of Trump’s tariffs
- The Supreme Court has struck down President Donald Trump’s sweeping global tariffs, but it doesn’t mean the end of his tariff regime.
- The highest court’s tariffs decision doesn’t stop Trump from imposing duties under other laws. While those have more limitations on the speed and severity of Trump’s actions, top administration officials said they expect to keep the tariff framework in place under other authorities.
- Trump’s current tariff plan was shot down in a 6-3 decision Friday after justices found the tariffs were unlawfully imposed under a 1977 law, the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.
- “The president asserts the extraordinary power to unilaterally impose tariffs of unlimited amount, duration, and scope. In light of the breadth, history, and constitutional context of that asserted authority, he must identify clear congressional authorization to exercise it,” Chief Justice John Roberts wrote.
- The Trump administration previously suggested it believes potential workarounds could keep similar levies in place.
