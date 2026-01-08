Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Trump approves bill to place major sanctions on countries buying Russian oil

  • Donald Trump has given his approval for Republicans to advance a bill in Congress that would impose sanctions on countries purchasing Russian oil.
  • Senator Lindsey Graham confirmed that Trump 'green-lit' the new sanctions legislation during a recent meeting.
  • The proposed bill aims to punish nations like China, India and Brazil, identified as major buyers of cheap Russian oil, which is seen as funding Russia's war.
  • This 'secondary sanctions' bill has been in development for months, contrasting with the administration's previous focus on peace efforts.
  • Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated his belief that the full-scale war could end in the first half of this year, citing recent negotiation milestones in Paris.
