Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump approves major Russia sanctions bill after Zelensky says war could end soon
Trump to punish countries like India, China and Brazil for buying cheap Russian oil
Donald Trump has given his approval for Republicans to push ahead with a bill in Congress that would punish countries for buying Russian oil.
Senator Lindsey Graham said the president "green-lit" the new sanctions legislation when the pair met yesterday.
Citing China, India and Brazil as the biggest offenders, he said: “This bill will allow President Trump to punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil fueling Putin’s war machine.”
The "secondary sanctions" bill has been in the works for months, but the Trump administration has focused its efforts on a push for peace rather than punishing Vladimir Putin for his war on Ukraine.
Earlier on Wednesday, Volodymyr Zelensky said he believes Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine could be brought to an end in the first half of this year, insisting that negotiations reached a new milestone with talks this week in Paris.
The Ukrainian president appeared at a ceremony marking the start of Cyprus's six-month EU presidency, and said he "sincerely believe that this war can be ended" in that timeframe.
UK and Nato’s nuclear threat not enough to deter Putin, ex-military chief warns
The UK and its Nato allies must upgrade their military capabilities if the coalition of the willing in Ukraine is to be a successful deterrence against Vladimir Putin, a former military chief has warned.
In a damning report for the Policy Exchange thinktank, Sir Jock Stirrup, a former Royal Air Force commander and chief of defence staff, said the UK has been hamstrung by an “outdated nuclear doctrine” and needs to recognise that deterrence relies “on a spectrum of capabilities, not just nuclear weapons themselves”.
It recommends that the UK and its allies restart large-scale military exercises with a nuclear element to demonstrate that there could be a “slide” into full nuclear war as a "cognitive deterrence” to Russia, China and others.
Zelensky says no new demands to be placed on Ukraine in peace talks
No additional demands should be placed on Ukraine in peace talks, Volodymyr Zelensky said as he called on Kyiv's allies to step up their pressure on Russia, in particular via sanctions.
"We are doing everything required on our side in the negotiation process. And we expect that no additional or excessive demands will be placed on Ukraine," he said during a visit to Cyprus, which has assumed the EU's rotating presidency.
Trump will allow Russia sanctions bill to advance in Congress, US Senator says
US president Donald Trump will allow a bipartisan sanctions bill targeting countries doing business with Russia to move forward in Congress and it could be put to a vote as early as next week, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said on Wednesday.
Graham said in a statement Trump had "greenlit" the legislation after the pair met yesterday.
The legislation, which Graham has been working on with fellow Republicans and Democrats for months, would impose sanctions on countries doing business with Russia, including buyers of its energy exports, over Moscow's failure to negotiate a peace deal with Ukraine. Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022.
“This bill will allow President Trump to punish those countries who buy cheap Russian oil fueling Putin’s war machine," Graham said, citing China, India and Brazil as potential targets of the legislation.
Graham, a senator from South Carolina, said he is looking forward to a "strong bipartisan vote" on the legislation to take place as early as next week.
Zelensky says war could end in first half of 2026 as 'new milestone' reached
President Volodymyr Zelensky said he believes Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine could be brought to an end in the first half of this year, adding that the negotiations have reached a new milestone.
The Ukrainian leader was speaking at a ceremony marking the start of Cyprus’s European Union presidency.
“As Cyprus begins its presidency of the Council of the EU, we note that the negotiations have reached a new milestone together with our European partners and, of course, the United States, and all members of the Coalition of the Willing,” Zelensky said.
“We sincerely believe that this war can be ended during your presidency of the Council of the EU,” he said.
The Mediterranean nation’s presidency of the Council of the EU will end in six months, at the end of June.
MPs to get vote on deploying UK peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
MPs will get a vote in the House of Commons before the UK deploys peacekeeping troops on the ground in Ukraine, Sir Keir Starmer has said.
But the prime minister would not be drawn on the number of service people the UK could send to defend the country, in the event of a ceasefire in its war with Russia.
Neither would No 10 guarantee that the vote would be binding. Asked if MPs could prevent a deployment, the PM’s official spokesperson said: “I think we are getting ahead of ourselves.”
On Tuesday, Britain and France signed a historic agreement committing to boots on the ground as soon as any peace deal is in place.
Blackouts across southeastern Ukraine amid Russian strikes
Russian strikes have knocked out power almost entirely in southeastern Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions, the Energy Ministry said late on Wednesday.
"As a result of the attack, Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions are almost completely without electricity," the ministry said in a statement on Telegram.
“Critical infrastructure is operating on reserve power."
Zelensky says allies yet to provide clear details of security guarantees
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he has received no “unequivocal answer” from European leaders on how they plan to defend Ukraine in the event Russia attacked it again after a peace deal was reached.
On being asked if he was sure that European allies would help Ukraine defend his country in the event of another invasion from Russia, Zelensky said he had no “clear” answer” on that.
“I personally very much want to get a very simple answer: yes, if there is aggression again, all partners will give a strong response to the Russians. And that’s the exact question I put to all our partners. And so far I haven’t received a clear, unequivocal answer,” Zelensky said.
Zelensky said there was “political will” from Ukraine’s allies to “give us strong security guarantees”.
“But until we have such security guarantees – legal ones, backed by parliaments, backed by the United States Congress – we cannot answer this question,” he said.
In pictures: Ukrainian forces train near frontline in Zaporizhzhia region
A member of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces is seen firing a Javelin anti-tank missile system during a military exercise at a training ground near a front line, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region on Wednesday.
Europe should prepare for world without US nuclear deterrence, former Nato chief warns
Europe could face a future without US nuclear deterrence, the former deputy head of Nato has warned, as Donald Trump’s vow to take Greenland smashes the “post Second World War order”.
The White House has doubled down on its threat against the strategic, mineral rich island, a semi autonomous territory of Nato ally Denmark. In a statement on Tuesday, Washington warned that “US military force is always an option” to achieve Trump’s “national security priority”.
The Independent’s Chief International Correspondent, Bel Trew, reports:
