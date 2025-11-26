Foreign tourists to pay $100 fee to visit US national parks
- The Department for the Interior has announced new entry fee policies for US national parks, significantly increasing costs for foreign visitors from 1 January 2026.
- Under the updated rules, an annual pass for non-residents will cost $250, while US residents will pay $80; non-residents without an annual pass will also face an additional $100 per person fee at 11 popular parks.
- The policy aims to ensure US taxpayers, who already support the National Park System, receive the greatest benefit, and that international visitors contribute fairly to park maintenance, following issues like vandalism during a previous government shutdown.
- Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum stated that President Trump's leadership prioritises American families, justifying the new measures.
- Other changes include the introduction of resident-only patriotic fee-free days, new digital 'America the Beautiful' passes, and updated pass artwork featuring President Trump, which has garnered some public criticism.