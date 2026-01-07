Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US military planes touch down in England after Trump’s Maduro raid

Trump says the US 'needs' Greenland for national security
  • US military aircraft, including C-17 Globemasters and AC-130J Ghostrider gunships, have landed at RAF bases in Suffolk and Gloucestershire.
  • The arrival of these planes coincides with the US military's pursuit of a sanctioned Venezuelan oil tanker, the Marinera, which re-registered as Russian and is now near British shores.
  • The US, UK, France, and Ireland are monitoring the tanker, with Russia sending a naval escort and US officials reportedly planning to intercept the vessel.
  • These developments follow the seizure of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro by US forces and renewed ambitions by Trump to acquire Greenland.
  • Trump's comments regarding Greenland have drawn condemnation from European leaders, including UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, amidst growing US-Europe tensions.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in