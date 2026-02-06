Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

US and Iran hold nuclear talks as Trump ramps up military threats

Iran's supreme leader 'should be very worried' says Trump amidst concerns of restarting nuclear plant
  • Critical talks between the US and Iran over a new nuclear agreement have commenced in Oman.
  • Senior officials from both nations are meeting to discuss Iran's nuclear programme amidst a significant US military buildup in the Middle East.
  • The discussions follow a period of heightened tensions, including US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites and Trump's threats of further military intervention.
  • Despite recent escalations, such as US forces shooting down an Iranian drone, both sides appear to be pursuing diplomacy.
  • The Iranian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US team includes Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in