US and Iran hold nuclear talks as Trump ramps up military threats
- Critical talks between the US and Iran over a new nuclear agreement have commenced in Oman.
- Senior officials from both nations are meeting to discuss Iran's nuclear programme amidst a significant US military buildup in the Middle East.
- The discussions follow a period of heightened tensions, including US bombing of Iranian nuclear sites and Trump's threats of further military intervention.
- Despite recent escalations, such as US forces shooting down an Iranian drone, both sides appear to be pursuing diplomacy.
- The Iranian delegation is led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US team includes Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
