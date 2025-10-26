US China trade deal ‘drawing closer’ ahead of Trump meeting with Xi Jinping
- A trade deal between the United States and China is nearing completion, with officials from both nations reaching an initial consensus for President Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to finalise.
- China's top trade negotiator, Li Chenggang, confirmed a 'preliminary consensus', while Mr Trump's treasury secretary, Scott Bessent, described a 'very successful framework'.
- Mr Bessent stated that the threat of additional higher tariffs on China was 'effectively off the table', following discussions.
- Initial agreements include China stopping the export of fentanyl precursor chemicals to the US and making substantial purchases of agricultural products, while also putting off export controls on rare earths.
- The progress was made during the annual ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur, ahead of a planned meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Xi in South Korea.