Football player accused of stabbing teammates before game
- A University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) football player stabbed two teammates on Saturday morning.
- The incident occurred on campus at the Football Operations Building, hours before the team's game against the University of South Florida.
- Both wounded players were reported to be in a stable condition.
- The teammate suspected of the stabbings has been taken into custody.
- Despite the incident, the UAB football team elected to play their scheduled afternoon game.