Football player accused of stabbing teammates before game

UAB Players Stabbed FootbUniversity of Alabama at Birmingham police attend to the scene of a stabbing Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, at the campus Football Operations Center in Birmingham, Ala. (Diane Mwai/al.com via AP)
  • A University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) football player stabbed two teammates on Saturday morning.
  • The incident occurred on campus at the Football Operations Building, hours before the team's game against the University of South Florida.
  • Both wounded players were reported to be in a stable condition.
  • The teammate suspected of the stabbings has been taken into custody.
  • Despite the incident, the UAB football team elected to play their scheduled afternoon game.
