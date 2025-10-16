US airline launches free wifi on mainline flights
- United Airlines has become the first major US carrier to offer free Starlink Wi-Fi on a mainline flight.
- The initial flight featuring the ultra-fast internet system operated from Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey to Houston, then Fort Lauderdale, before returning to Houston.
- The airline plans to install Starlink on up to 15 mainline 737-800 planes monthly, with over half of its regional fleet already equipped.
- Passengers can anticipate Wi-Fi speeds of up to 250 megabits per second, allowing for seamless streaming and live gaming at 38,000 feet.
- Starlink's 'laser link' technology enhances connectivity in challenging weather and remote areas, and access is complimentary for MileagePlus customers.