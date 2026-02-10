Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine war today: Almost 100,000 without power after Russian drone attack

Russian strike on Odesa kills one and damages residential building
  • The Russian military is incurring significant casualties in eastern Ukraine, particularly near Pokrovsk, where Ukrainian forces retain control of the northern sector and are defending Myrnohrad.
  • Russia conducted extensive drone attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine's Odesa region, resulting in power outages for over 95,000 people, with the town of Kilia facing severe disruption.
  • An 11-year-old girl and her mother died, and 14 others were wounded, following a Russian airstrike on Sloviansk in the Ukrainian-controlled Donetsk region.
  • Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov warned against "overly enthusiastic perceptions" of peace talks, indicating a "long way to go" despite ongoing discussions involving US officials.
  • Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko urged UK MPs to maintain international unity against Vladimir Putin, describing the ongoing conflict as "genocide" and highlighting Ukraine's successful defence.
