Ukraine war today: Two killed during ‘brutal’ Russian drone attack on Odesa

NATO warns Ukraine faces 'harshest winter' as Russia targets energy grid
  • At least two people have been reported killed in the Black Sea hub of Odesa in Ukraine after Russian strikes overnight – President Volodymyr Zelensky said that more than 50 drones were launched at Odesa in a “brutal” attack on the city.
  • Russia has continued to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with another attack on state oil and gas firm Naftogaz, according to a statement by the company on Tuesday.
  • Norway’s parliament has approved a $2bn procurement plan for long-range artillery to boost the country’s defences against Russia in the Arctic as the two countries share a border.
  • Zelensky has insisted that Ukraine should join the EU as part of its post-war security guarantees in the event of a peace deal.
  • Russia’s army chief of staff visited troops fighting in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, according to Moscow’s defence ministry – Valery Gerasimov visited the soldiers to “inspect the progress of combat missions”.
