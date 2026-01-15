Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Ukraine war today: Is Zelensky really holding up a peace deal?

Emergency workers extinguish Kharkiv fires after Russian strike
  • Donald Trump has claimed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is holding up a potential peace deal, not Russian leader Vladimir Putin – adding that Putin is ready to wrap up his nearly four-year-old invasion.
  • One person has been injured after a Russian ballistic missile strike took place in the southern Ukrainian city of Chornomorsk, the country’s deputy prime minister Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram on Thursday.
  • Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have continued as forces destroyed a “large” facility in the country’s second biggest city, Kharkiv.
  • Ukraine’s emergency services have been operating mobile “Invincibility Points” across the country’s capital amid severe drops in temperatures and power outages as a result of Russian strikes.
  • Russia has claimed it has gained more than 100 miles of territory in the last month – chief of general staff Valery Gerasimov said that the 116 square miles of Ukrainian territory were captured since the year began.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in