Ukraine war today: Is Zelensky really holding up a peace deal?
- Donald Trump has claimed Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is holding up a potential peace deal, not Russian leader Vladimir Putin – adding that Putin is ready to wrap up his nearly four-year-old invasion.
- One person has been injured after a Russian ballistic missile strike took place in the southern Ukrainian city of Chornomorsk, the country’s deputy prime minister Oleksiy Kuleba wrote on Telegram on Thursday.
- Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure have continued as forces destroyed a “large” facility in the country’s second biggest city, Kharkiv.
- Ukraine’s emergency services have been operating mobile “Invincibility Points” across the country’s capital amid severe drops in temperatures and power outages as a result of Russian strikes.
- Russia has claimed it has gained more than 100 miles of territory in the last month – chief of general staff Valery Gerasimov said that the 116 square miles of Ukrainian territory were captured since the year began.