Ukraine war today: Hundreds of drones attack Russian energy infrastructure
- Ukraine launched a significant overnight drone attack on Russia, with 345 drones reportedly downed, causing damage to energy infrastructure in the Bryansk region.
- New US-brokered peace talks aimed at ending the conflict in Ukraine are scheduled for Geneva this week, with discussions expected to cover key issues including territory.
- The Kremlin has rejected accusations from five European nations that Russia poisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny with epibatidine, a toxin found in poison dart frogs, following his death in February 2024.
- Britain's Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper indicated that new sanctions against Russia could follow, citing evidence linking the Kremlin to Navalny's death.
- Hungary and Slovakia have requested Croatia's assistance in delivering Russian oil via the Adria pipeline, after a disruption to flows through Ukraine's Druzhba pipeline led to accusations between Kyiv and Budapest.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks