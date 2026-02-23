Poland slams fellow EU member over ‘shocking lack of solidarity’ for Ukraine
- Poland's foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, accused Hungary of a shocking lack of solidarity for Ukraine.
- Sikorski stated that Hungary's government is creating a climate of hostility towards Kyiv, using state propaganda for an upcoming election campaign.
- The accusation comes as Hungary is poised to block proposed EU sanctions on Russia and a €90 billion loan for Ukraine.
- Hungary has conditioned the loan on Ukraine resuming oil shipments, a stance that has caused frustration among other EU leaders.
- Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Vladimir Putin has already started World War Three, advocating for intense military and economic pressure to end the conflict.
