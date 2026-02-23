Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Poland slams fellow EU member over ‘shocking lack of solidarity’ for Ukraine

Boris Johnson's comments on Ukraine troops 'reckless and irresponsible,' says Geordie Greig
  • Poland's foreign minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, accused Hungary of a shocking lack of solidarity for Ukraine.
  • Sikorski stated that Hungary's government is creating a climate of hostility towards Kyiv, using state propaganda for an upcoming election campaign.
  • The accusation comes as Hungary is poised to block proposed EU sanctions on Russia and a €90 billion loan for Ukraine.
  • Hungary has conditioned the loan on Ukraine resuming oil shipments, a stance that has caused frustration among other EU leaders.
  • Separately, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Vladimir Putin has already started World War Three, advocating for intense military and economic pressure to end the conflict.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in