US ‘will give Ukraine security guarantees’ – but on one condition
- The US has reportedly indicated that security guarantees for Ukraine are contingent on Kyiv agreeing to surrender territory in the Donbas region to Russia.
- Kyiv, led by President Zelensky, has consistently stated it will not relinquish any occupied land without a public referendum.
- European and Ukrainian officials interpret Washington's stance as an effort to pressure Kyiv into accepting a peace deal.
- The White House has denied the report, calling it a 'lie' and asserting its objective is to bring both sides closer to an agreement.
- Recent trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi, involving US, Russian, and Ukrainian officials, marked the first direct discussions between all parties since the February 2022 invasion, with Ukraine noting a 'qualitative change' in the Russian delegation.