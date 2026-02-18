Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Ukraine peace talks end abruptly as Zelensky criticises Trump

Russian strikes in Ukraine continue as talks begin in Geneva, says Zelensky
  • Peace talks involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States concluded abruptly after two hours on Wednesday, following a "very tense" initial session.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky described the latest discussions as "difficult" but confirmed an agreement to continue future talks, noting differing positions between Kyiv and Moscow.
  • Rustem Umerov, head of Kyiv’s delegation, expressed confidence that the talks were "substantive" and showed "progress", reiterating Ukraine's goal for a just and sustainable peace.
  • Humanitarian issues, including the exchange of prisoners of war and the release of civilians, were a key focus during Wednesday's session.
  • Zelensky criticised Donald Trump for publicly urging Ukraine to make concessions, rather than Russia, particularly concerning the Donbas region.
