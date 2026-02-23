Russia at its ‘lowest point’ as Ukraine makes huge gains, says Germany
- German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that Ukraine has made "astonishing territorial gains" and Russia's war machine is "creaking under the weight of sanctions and of warfare".
- Merz suggested that Ukraine's fight against Russian attacks is proving more effective than often perceived.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed defiance, stating it was "only a matter of time" until Ukraine reclaims all its lost land.
- The head of Ukraine’s military announced the recapture of 400 square kilometres of territory.
- This includes eight settlements on the Oleksandrivka Axis, as a southern counteroffensive shows no sign of slowing down.
