Russia’s temporary ceasefire ends today with Ukraine peace talks set to ramp up
- Ukraine, Russia, and America are scheduled to hold a second round of trilateral talks this week to discuss a US-drafted plan to end the war in Ukraine.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the talks are set for 4 and 5 February in Abu Dhabi, expressing Ukraine's interest in a "real and dignified end to the war".
- Hours after the announcement, a Russian drone strike killed at least 12 mineworkers in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Sunday.
- The attack hit a bus carrying mineworkers, injuring at least seven others and sparking a fire.
- Energy firm DTEK, which owned the bus, described the incident as a "large-scale terrorist attack on DTEK mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region".
