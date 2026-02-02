Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Russia’s temporary ceasefire ends today with Ukraine peace talks set to ramp up

'Evil must stop’: Zelenskyy mourns latest Russian attack on miners as he confirms next diplomatic talks in UAE
  • Ukraine, Russia, and America are scheduled to hold a second round of trilateral talks this week to discuss a US-drafted plan to end the war in Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the talks are set for 4 and 5 February in Abu Dhabi, expressing Ukraine's interest in a "real and dignified end to the war".
  • Hours after the announcement, a Russian drone strike killed at least 12 mineworkers in the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Sunday.
  • The attack hit a bus carrying mineworkers, injuring at least seven others and sparking a fire.
  • Energy firm DTEK, which owned the bus, described the incident as a "large-scale terrorist attack on DTEK mines in the Dnipropetrovsk region".
