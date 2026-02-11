Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Zelensky ‘set to announce Ukraine elections’ and peace deal referendum

Child among four killed in Russian drone and missile strikes
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is reportedly planning to announce a spring election and a referendum on a peace deal to end the war with Russia.
  • The announcement is expected on 24 February, the fourth anniversary of the conflict, following pressure from the White House.
  • The United States has reportedly set a June deadline for Ukraine and Russia to finalise a peace agreement.
  • Russia continues to insist on Ukraine's withdrawal from the Donbas region, a condition Kyiv has unequivocally rejected.
  • The European Union is also working on its own “sustainable peace plan” and stresses that European agreement is crucial for any future peace deal.
