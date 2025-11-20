Here’s where it will snow in the UK today with ‘blizzards’ forecast
- An amber weather warning has been issued for parts of Yorkshire for Thursday, with up to 25cm of snow expected as the UK experiences its first significant cold snap.
- The Met Office has warned of "markedly colder" conditions, "harsh frost", and widespread snow and ice across the UK, with multiple yellow and amber warnings in place.
- Gusty winds could lead to "occasional blizzard conditions", potentially cutting off rural communities and causing significant travel disruption and power cuts.
- Temperatures have already dropped to -6C in some areas, with forecasts suggesting lows of -12C in parts of Scotland by Friday.
- The UK Health Security Agency has issued amber and yellow health alerts for cold weather across England, effective until Saturday.