Met Office reveals weather forecast for rest of January

A man walks his dog in Goathland in the North York Moors National Park, earlier in the month (Danny Lawson/PA)
A man walks his dog in Goathland in the North York Moors National Park, earlier in the month (Danny Lawson/PA) (PA)
  • The Met Office has warned that colder conditions could return to the UK towards the end of the month, following Storm Goretti earlier in January.
  • Storm Goretti, described as a 'multi-hazard event', brought gusts of almost 100mph and a rare red warning for dangerous winds in the south-west of England.
  • Initially, milder Atlantic air is expected next week, leading to cloudy, changeable conditions with showers and average temperatures.
  • However, there is an increased, though uncertain, chance of a transition to colder weather and potential snow across parts of the country by the end of the month.
  • Currently, no weather warnings are in place this week, with temperatures predicted to remain between 4 and 11C, and rainfall expected, particularly in western areas.
