Met Office reveals weather forecast for rest of January
- The Met Office has warned that colder conditions could return to the UK towards the end of the month, following Storm Goretti earlier in January.
- Storm Goretti, described as a 'multi-hazard event', brought gusts of almost 100mph and a rare red warning for dangerous winds in the south-west of England.
- Initially, milder Atlantic air is expected next week, leading to cloudy, changeable conditions with showers and average temperatures.
- However, there is an increased, though uncertain, chance of a transition to colder weather and potential snow across parts of the country by the end of the month.
- Currently, no weather warnings are in place this week, with temperatures predicted to remain between 4 and 11C, and rainfall expected, particularly in western areas.