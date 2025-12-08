Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Weather warning for UK as 70mph winds and heavy rain predicted from today

Substantial rainfall is expected across much of the UK on Monday
Substantial rainfall is expected across much of the UK on Monday (PA Wire)
  • The UK is facing a series of yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds over the coming days, issued by the Met Office.
  • Strong winds, potentially reaching 70mph in exposed areas, are forecast for Wales and south-west England from Monday evening, threatening transport disruption and power outages.
  • Heavy rainfall of up to 100mm is expected across Wales, south-west England, Hampshire, and Oxfordshire, with warnings of potential flooding to homes and businesses.
  • Further rain warnings are in place for north-west England, and a wind warning for north-west Scotland, with the Met Office highlighting the danger of fast-flowing or deep floodwater.
  • The unsettled weather, marked by periods of low pressure, is anticipated to persist throughout December, though a specific Christmas forecast is not yet available.
