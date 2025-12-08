Weather warning for UK as 70mph winds and heavy rain predicted from today
- The UK is facing a series of yellow weather warnings for heavy rain and strong winds over the coming days, issued by the Met Office.
- Strong winds, potentially reaching 70mph in exposed areas, are forecast for Wales and south-west England from Monday evening, threatening transport disruption and power outages.
- Heavy rainfall of up to 100mm is expected across Wales, south-west England, Hampshire, and Oxfordshire, with warnings of potential flooding to homes and businesses.
- Further rain warnings are in place for north-west England, and a wind warning for north-west Scotland, with the Met Office highlighting the danger of fast-flowing or deep floodwater.
- The unsettled weather, marked by periods of low pressure, is anticipated to persist throughout December, though a specific Christmas forecast is not yet available.