Met Office issues snow warning with travel chaos expected
- The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow across parts of the UK for Wednesday and Thursday.
- Up to 15cm of snow is expected in Wales and the West Midlands, with 2-5cm accumulating widely above 150-200 metres.
- The warning, in effect from Wednesday 4pm to Thursday 4pm, covers Wales, the West Midlands, and parts of Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire.
- Expected impacts include significant delays and cancellations to public transport and flights, potential for stranded vehicles, and rural communities being cut off.
- An additional yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for the south of England from Wednesday 6am to Thursday 8am.
