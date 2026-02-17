Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Met Office issues snow warning with travel chaos expected

Related: Snow blankets Durham as weather warnings in force across UK
  • The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow across parts of the UK for Wednesday and Thursday.
  • Up to 15cm of snow is expected in Wales and the West Midlands, with 2-5cm accumulating widely above 150-200 metres.
  • The warning, in effect from Wednesday 4pm to Thursday 4pm, covers Wales, the West Midlands, and parts of Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire.
  • Expected impacts include significant delays and cancellations to public transport and flights, potential for stranded vehicles, and rural communities being cut off.
  • An additional yellow weather warning for rain has been issued for the south of England from Wednesday 6am to Thursday 8am.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in