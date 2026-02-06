Met Office issues two yellow weather warnings for rain
- The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for rain across parts of the UK, including Hampshire, West Sussex, Cornwall, Devon and parts of Wales and Herefordshire, from 5am to 9pm on Friday.
- Expected rainfall ranges from 20-30mm in most areas, with up to 50mm possible on higher ground, leading to potential surface water flooding.
- The ground is already saturated due to consistent rainfall throughout the year, increasing the risk of flooding and impacting driving conditions.
- Rain has been recorded somewhere in the Met Office network every day of the year so far, marking 36 consecutive days of rainfall.
- January was wetter than average, with Northern Ireland experiencing its second wettest January on record, and unsettled weather is forecast to continue.
