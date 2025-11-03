Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Met Office reveals when temperatures will peak this week

People with umbrellas walking in Greenwich Park, London
People with umbrellas walking in Greenwich Park, London (PA)
  • The UK is set to experience “unseasonably mild” temperatures this week, significantly above the November average of 11C for the south of England.
  • Temperatures are forecast to peak at 18C in eastern parts of England on Wednesday, with the capital reaching highs of 17C on Thursday.
  • Overnight temperatures will also be mild, with some southern areas only dropping to 14C on Wednesday night, though rural Scotland and Wales will see lows of 6C.
  • Despite the warmth, the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for Tuesday, predicting persistent and heavy rain that could cause flooding and travel delays.
  • The public is advised to check flood risks, prepare for potential flooding, and drive cautiously due to wet road conditions.
In full

