UK’s favourite supermarket revealed despite one common complaint

From meal planning and mindful buying to shopping preloved, smart family spending tips to help you save
  • Marks & Spencer has been named the UK's favourite supermarket for the fifth consecutive year in an annual Which? survey, achieving a 78 per cent customer satisfaction score.
  • M&S received full marks for customer service, store appearance, and product quality, though shoppers noted its higher prices made it more suitable for occasional treats than a weekly shop.
  • Tesco and Aldi jointly secured the second-highest in-store score at 76 per cent, with Aldi recognised for value for money and Tesco praised for its overall quality and range.
  • Aldi was the only supermarket to receive Which?'s 'Recommended Provider' label due to its strong performance on value, despite lower scores for customer service and product quality.
  • Asda and Morrisons were ranked joint bottom with 68 per cent, facing criticism for issues such as long queues, poor customer service, product quality, and empty shelves.
