Defence secretary sets new powers to bring down drones

RAF's first aircraft deployed to secure Polish airspace after Russian drone breach
  • Defence Secretary John Healey announced new legal powers for British troops to bring down unidentified drones threatening UK military sites.
  • These powers, to be included in the Armed Forces Bill, will grant soldiers and Ministry of Defence Police a “kinetic option” to shoot down drones, initially at military bases.
  • Healey warned that Europe's security is at its highest risk of state-on-state conflict since the Second World War, necessitating enhanced defence capabilities.
  • He reaffirmed the UK's commitment to strengthening NATO, pledging to develop greater readiness to “fight together” and “deter together” in response to evolving threats.
  • The announcement follows increasing drone disruptions across Europe and Russia's extensive use of drones in the Ukraine conflict, highlighting a new era of threat.
