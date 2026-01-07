Met Office ice warnings as Storm Goretti heads for UK bringing heavy snow
- Yellow weather warnings for ice are in effect across most of the UK, covering England, Wales and Northern Ireland until Wednesday morning, and Scotland until midnight.
- The Met Office has advised the public to prepare for potential travel delays and slippery pathways due to the icy conditions.
- Storm Goretti, the first named storm of 2026, is forecast to bring heavy snow to most of the UK on Thursday and Friday.
- The severe weather is expected to lead to further school closures and difficult travel conditions across Britain, with France anticipated to experience the most significant impact.
- Eurostar has warned of severe delays and cancellations, while UK rail passengers are also likely to face disruption to services.