What UK shoppers have been buying amid easing inflation
- Grocery price inflation eased to 4 per cent in January, reaching its lowest point since April and providing some relief to households.
- Supermarket own-label goods now account for a record 52.2 per cent of all grocery sales, reflecting a consumer focus on value.
- Spending on promotional items surged by 10.9 per cent year-on-year, marking the fastest growth in this category since October 2024.
- Consumers demonstrated a strong interest in health and wellness, with increased sales of high-protein and high-fibre products, cottage cheese, and functional drinks.
- Lidl was the fastest-growing bricks-and-mortar retailer, with sales up 10.1 per cent, while Ocado also saw significant growth; conversely, Asda and Co-op experienced sales declines.
