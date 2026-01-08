Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Sharp rise in flu cases as Wes Streeting issues NHS warning

Wes Streeting blasts BMA for continuing with doctor's strike during flu season
  • NHS figures reveal a 9 per cent increase in flu patients occupying hospital beds, reaching 2,924, following two weeks of decline.
  • Norovirus and Covid cases have also risen, contributing to a 5 per cent increase in overall bed occupancy, now at just under 92 per cent.
  • Health Secretary Wes Streeting warned that the NHS is "not out of the woods yet" and is experiencing fresh pressure due to the current cold snap.
  • Streeting emphasised that while the NHS is better prepared than last year, the public must remain vigilant.
  • He urged all eligible individuals to get their flu jab as soon as possible to help keep people out of hospital and support frontline services.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in