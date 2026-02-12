UK economy grows despite Rachel Reeves’ Budget concerns
- The UK economy recorded modest growth in the final three months of 2025, according to new figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
- Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 0.1 per cent between October and December last year, mirroring the growth observed in the third quarter.
- This modest expansion occurred amidst pressure from budget uncertainty, despite some earlier suggestions of potentially higher growth.
- Previous ONS data indicated a 0.1 per cent contraction in October, followed by a 0.3 per cent expansion in November, partly due to a boost in manufacturing from Jaguar Land Rover's recovery.
- The Bank of England has since revised down its growth forecasts for the UK, cutting 2026 projections from 1.2 per cent to 0.9 per cent and 2027 from 1.6 per cent to 1.5 per cent.
