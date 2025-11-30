UK courts set for major reforms
- Justice Secretary David Lammy is set to unveil major reforms to the criminal justice system this week, aiming to prioritise victims and tackle the record-high backlog in crown courts.
- The proposed changes reportedly include restricting jury trials to only the most serious offences, such as rape, murder, manslaughter, and cases of public interest, with lesser crimes to be heard by a judge alone.
- These reforms are intended to address a crown court backlog nearing 80,000 cases, which the Ministry of Justice warns could reach 100,000 by 2028, causing extensive delays and leading victims to abandon their cases.
- While building on Sir Brian Leveson’s recommendations, a memo suggests Lammy may go further by removing lay elements from trials for numerous serious offences carrying up to five-year prison sentences.
- The proposals have drawn criticism, with Tory shadow justice secretary Robert Jenrick arguing against discarding the ancient right to trial by peers and urging the government to increase court sitting days instead.