Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

British motor industry suffers its ‘worst year in a generation’

December 2025: UK economic slowdown in third quarter confirmed – ONS
  • The British motor industry recorded its "worst year in a generation" in 2025, with vehicle production decreasing by 15.5 per cent to 764,715 units.
  • Key factors contributing to the decline included the closure of the Stellantis Vauxhall factory, a cyber-attack on Jaguar Land Rover, tariffs imposed by the US, and the ongoing transition to electric vehicle production.
  • This dismal performance negatively impacted the UK's GDP, leading the government to invest £1.5 billion to support the Jaguar Land Rover supply chain and protect jobs.
  • Towards the end of 2025, production began to recover as operations at Jaguar Land Rover normalised and the new electric Nissan Leaf started rolling off production lines.
  • Industry leaders express optimism for 2026, forecasting a recovery in vehicle production and highlighting a record 41.7 per cent share of output from electrified cars, while also advocating for lower energy costs and an easing of the EV mandate.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in