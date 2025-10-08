Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Another billionaire leaves the UK

  • Revolut co-founder Nik Storonsky has switched his place of residence to the United Arab Emirates.
  • The move follows the abolition of the UK's non-dom tax status by Rachel Reeves in April.
  • Storonsky, a billionaire with a net worth currently valued at $14.3bn, is among several ultra-wealthy individuals leaving the UK due to these tax changes.
  • The non-dom regime previously allowed individuals to avoid paying UK tax on foreign income and capital gains.
  • Revolut, which recently moved its global headquarters to London, is also expanding its operations in the UAE and seeking a full UK banking licence.
