UK weather warning issued amid threats of flooding

Weekend weather - Wind and rain pushing through
  • The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for parts of the UK.
  • Heavy rain is forecast to affect areas early next week, particularly south Wales.
  • Between 60-80mm of rainfall is expected in some regions from late Sunday to Monday night.
  • The significant rainfall increases the likelihood of flooding in affected areas.
  • Strong winds are also anticipated to hit coastal regions, and the weather agency has warned that there could be disruption in some areas on Saturday.
In full

