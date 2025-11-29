Met Office issues fresh weather warning as heavy rain lashes UK

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for flooding as heavy rain lashes the UK.

The forecaster said the worst of the weather will be in south Wales from late on Sunday to Monday night, with 60-80mm of rainfall in some areas, and flooding likely.

It follows several yellow weather warnings over the weekend, with rain and ice expected to hit areas in East Midlands, North East England, North West England, West Midlands, and Yorkshire & Humber throughout Saturday.

The weather agency has warned that heavy bands of rain could lead to potential flooding and disruption over the weekend and into the beginning of next week, with rainfall of up to 50 to 60mm and strong winds possible.

open image in gallery An amber weather warning is in place for Wales on Monday ( The Met Office )

Following heavy rain on Saturday, the Met Office said surface temperatures would likely fall below freezing on Sunday, creating wet and icy conditions on the roads.

An amber weather warning will come into force at midnight on Monday and remain in place for 24 hours. Around 60 to 80mm of heavy and persistent rain is expected to accumulate, reaching 100 to 120mm in some areas.

Further yellow rain warnings will also come into effect at midnight on Monday, with around 20 to 30mm of rain due to fall across London and South East England, South West England, West Midlands, North West England, Yorkshire and Humber. The warnings will be lifted at 3am on Tuesday morning.

The Met Office told The Independent: “A developing low-pressure system pushing across the south on Saturday will bring some rain, strong winds and even a bit of hill snow. Sunday looks drier and brighter for most before more unsettled weather arrives in time for the start of Advent.

“We are going to possibly see a bit of sleet and snow over the high ground, particularly around the South Pennines.”

open image in gallery Wintry conditions are expected across the country ( Getty Images )

Here is the weather forecast for the UK for the coming week, according to the Met Office:

Today

Cloudy across England and Wales with a band of rain, heavy at times, moving northeastwards, accompanied by some strong winds for a time. Brighter and colder for Northern Ireland and Scotland, with a few showers, these wintry over the mountains.

Tonight

Rain clearing into the North Sea, though brisk winds continue in the east. Elsewhere, drier with clear spells leading to a widespread frost and some icy stretches.

Sunday

Drier, brighter and chillier on Sunday. Winds set to ease in the east with showers mainly in the north and west. Turning cloudier across Northern Ireland with rain arriving by the evening.

Outlook for Monday to Wednesday

Further heavy rain and brisk winds to move in through Monday. Sunny spells and blustery showers are expected on Tuesday and into Wednesday, with these most frequent in the west. Temperatures near average.