UK airports set for busiest Christmas ever after record-breaking summer
- UK airports are preparing for their busiest Christmas period ever, with December passenger numbers forecast to surpass last year's record of 22 million.
- Heathrow Airport alone expects to handle over seven million passengers this December, contributing significantly to the overall increase.
- The Civil Aviation Authority reported that summer 2025 was the busiest on record for UK airports, with 90.2 million passengers, a two per cent increase from the previous year.
- Punctuality at UK airports is improving, with 64 per cent of flights in Q3 2025 departing or arriving within 15 minutes of schedule, though this remains below pre-pandemic levels.
- The CAA advises travellers to check for disruption, plan their packing to avoid security delays, and understand their rights, especially given the high passenger numbers and potential for winter weather.