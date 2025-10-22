Death toll revised in Uganda highway bus crash
- At least 46 people were killed and several were injured in a collision involving four vehicles, including two buses, on a highway in western Uganda early on Wednesday.
- The crash occurred near Kiryandongo on the highway to Gulu when two bus drivers attempted to overtake other vehicles and collided head-on.
- Police initially reported 63 fatalities but later revised the figure to 46, stating some unconscious victims were mistakenly included in the initial count.
- This incident is one of Uganda's worst motor accidents in recent years, highlighting the common issue of fatal road crashes in East Africa, often attributed to speeding and careless overtaking.
- Official figures show 5,144 people have died in road crashes in Uganda in 2024, with careless overtaking and speeding accounting for 44.5 per cent of all documented crashes.