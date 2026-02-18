Reform plan to reinstate two-child benefit cap is ‘cruel’ says Starmer
- Reform UK has announced its intention to restore the two-child benefit cap, a policy previously in effect.
- Robert Jenrick, Reform UK's Treasury spokesman, justified the plan by stating the country cannot afford to support more children through welfare.
- The prime minister accused Reform UK of potentially pushing 'hundreds of thousands of children into poverty' with this policy.
- Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer condemned the proposed reintroduction of the cap, labelling it 'cruel' and 'shameful'.
- Anna Turley MP, Chair of the Labour Party, claimed the policy would push nearly half a million children into poverty, contrasting it with Labour's efforts to reduce child poverty.
