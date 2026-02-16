Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

X users left in the dark as social media platform goes down

Twitter and Grok not working in another major outage
  • X, formerly known as Twitter, experienced a major outage early on Tuesday. The social media platform wasn’t loading for users on both its app and website
  • X does not operate a dedicated status page to provide users with updates on outages, unlike many other major platforms.
  • Users find updates from third-party sites, such as Down Detector.
  • The company and its owner, Elon Musk, typically offer updates regarding the platform directly on X itself.
  • During the recent outage, these official update pages on X were also inaccessible, along with the rest of the site.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in