Three major apps go down within hours sparking mass outage fears

The X outage began around 9 ‌a.m. ET, when more than 28,300 users reported issues with the social media app
The X outage began around 9 ‌a.m. ET, when more than 28,300 users reported issues with the social media app (Getty Images)
  • Reddit, X, and banking app Monzo were all hit with outages Tuesday.
  • At 5 pm UK time, Reddit said it was seeing “elevated errors” and that it was investigating. Shortly after, it said the “issue has been identified and a fix is being implemented.”
  • X went down earlier in the day, and Monzo was hit with an outage a few hours later.
  • The outages affected multiple countries, leaving users wondering if they were related. “Twitter has been acting up all evening and now reddit is too. Some major outage again affecting multiple sites?” one person wrote on X.
  • The cause of the outages wasn’t immediately made public, though X and Monzo were back online in the hours after issues were reported.
