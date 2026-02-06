TV licence fee increases to £180 annually
- The TV licence fee is set to increase by £5.50, rising from £174.50 to £180 annually, effective from 1 April.
- The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) announced the change, which will add an extra 46p per month to the fee.
- The increase is calculated using the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a method that will continue until at least December 2027.
- A TV licence is a legal requirement for anyone watching or recording live television programmes on any device in the UK.
- The annual fee is the BBC's primary source of funding, providing £3.66 billion in 2023/24, and aims to maintain the broadcaster's financial stability.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks