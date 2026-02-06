Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

TV licence fee increases to £180 annually

What alternatives are there to the BBC licence fee?
  • The TV licence fee is set to increase by £5.50, rising from £174.50 to £180 annually, effective from 1 April.
  • The Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) announced the change, which will add an extra 46p per month to the fee.
  • The increase is calculated using the Consumer Price Index (CPI), a method that will continue until at least December 2027.
  • A TV licence is a legal requirement for anyone watching or recording live television programmes on any device in the UK.
  • The annual fee is the BBC's primary source of funding, providing £3.66 billion in 2023/24, and aims to maintain the broadcaster's financial stability.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in