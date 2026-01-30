Lawmakers questioning Tulsi Gabbard being at FBI raid of Georgia election office
- Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard was observed at an FBI-executed search warrant of an election office in Fulton County, Georgia, prompting concerns among Democratic lawmakers.
- Lawmakers and former FBI officials questioned Gabbard's presence, stating her role as DNI typically focuses on overseeing US intelligence agencies and national security, not domestic law enforcement investigations.
- Democratic lawmakers, including Senator Jon Osoff and Representative Jason Crow, criticised Gabbard for her involvement, suggesting it was outside her remit and appeared to support Donald Trump's unsubstantiated claims of election fraud.
- Gabbard's office defended her presence, stating she believes election security is crucial and her role involves identifying vulnerabilities in critical infrastructure, including voting systems.
- However, critics highlighted that the federal law establishing the DNI's role limits investigations into election interference to foreign threats, not domestic matters like the Fulton County search.
