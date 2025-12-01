Labour MP Tulip Siddiq given two-year prison sentence after corruption trial in Bangladesh
- Labour MP Tulip Siddiq has been sentenced to two years in prison by a Bangladesh court after being found guilty of corruption.
- The conviction stems from allegations that Ms Siddiq corruptly influenced her aunt, then-Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, to secure land for her mother.
- Ms Siddiq's mother, Sheikh Rehana, received a seven-year sentence, and Sheikh Hasina was sentenced to five years; all were tried in absentia.
- As the UK does not have an extradition treaty with Bangladesh, Ms Siddiq, who denies the allegations, is unlikely to serve the sentence.
- Ms Siddiq resigned as Keir Starmer’s anti-corruption minister in January due to the multiple cases she faces in Bangladesh.