The controversial Tube video TfL refuses to take down

London Underground video shows how to take cats on the Tube
  • Transport for London (TfL) has refused to remove an Instagram video promoting taking cats on the Underground, despite calls from the Cats Protection charity.
  • The video, which shows cats travelling on escalators, in lifts, and on trains, has been branded "disturbing" and "shocking" by the charity.
  • Cats Protection warns that the busy, noisy environment of the Tube is highly stressful for felines and increases the risk of them escaping, posing a danger to the animal.
  • Nicky Trevorrow, senior behaviour manager at Cats Protection, stated that such journeys are "poor welfare" and "unsafe," urging TfL to take down the reel aimed at young people.
  • TfL maintains that animals are permitted on their network if they adhere to conditions of carriage, which require them to be under control or in a suitable container.
