Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Trump says strikes on land would be ‘much easier’ than at sea

Trump's military moves and conflicting claims about Venezuela
  • Donald Trump announced the U.S. would extend military strikes against alleged Venezuelan drug boats to land, stating such operations would be “much easier.”
  • The Pentagon faces scrutiny over a September strike where a commander reportedly ordered a second attack to “kill everybody” on an alleged drug boat after survivors were sighted.
  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the September strike and later shared an AI-generated image depicting children's character Franklin the Turtle targeting “Narco Terrorists.”
  • Democratic lawmakers and former military officials have alleged potential “war crimes” regarding the strikes, prompting calls for “vigorous oversight” from Congress.
  • The Trump administration previously declared an “armed conflict” with drug cartels, but lawmakers and civil rights groups question the legal justifications for the more than 80 deaths in these attacks.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in