Writer who sued Trump receives strange Valentine’s Day ‘love letter’ from his PAC

  • E. Jean Carroll, the writer who won a significant defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump, received a Valentine’s Day-themed fundraising email from a political action committee associated with him.
  • The email, from “secret admirer Donald J. Trump” and the PAC Never Surrender Inc., asked “do you still love me?” and encouraged monetary donations.
  • Carroll expressed surprise on X, stating she had not signed up for the mailing list and found the situation “crazy.”
  • Never Surrender Inc., Trump's leadership PAC, has sent numerous similar emails throughout February, framing them as “love letters” to solicit donations.
  • These fundraising efforts by PACs affiliated with Trump have previously been used to cover his legal expenses in various civil and criminal cases.
