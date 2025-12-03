32 countries could face travel ban as Trump mulls expansion
- The Trump administration is reportedly considering expanding its travel ban to include 32 countries.
- This potential expansion follows the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington, D.C., last week.
- An Afghan national, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, has been accused of the shooting, which resulted in one death and one serious injury; he has pleaded not guilty.
- The Department of Homeland Security is expected to announce new additions to the ban, which currently applies to 19 nations, "soon."
- The president recently halted all immigration applications from the 19 countries already subject to travel restrictions.